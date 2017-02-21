Common Good Vermont to Host Annual Vermont Nonprofit Legislative Day on March 23 - VTDigger
 

Common Good Vermont to Host Annual Vermont Nonprofit Legislative Day on March 23

Feb. 21, 2017

News Release — Common Good Vermont
Feb. 21, 2017

Press Contact:
Morgan Webster, Director
[email protected]
802-862-1645 x 21

Common Good Vermont is pleased to host Vermont Nonprofit Legislative Day 2017 on March 23, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Vermont State House, in Montpelier Vermont. Nonprofit leaders from across the state will join fellow activists at the Vermont State House and meet with legislators and each other to tackle issues of equity, efficiency and improved service to our communities.

This year’s Legislative Day will introduce new legislative leaders and provide briefings on important issues, including the impact of federal funding on Vermont communities. Nonprofit leaders will also make their presence known by testifying in pertinent committees, lunching with their legislators and raising awareness about the essential role that the social sector plays in making Vermont a better place to live.

Vermont Nonprofit Legislative Day Agenda:

Briefings with Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson and Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe
Meeting with Governor Phil Scott
Updates on issues of concern to the social sector including the Impact of Federal Action on Vermont Communities
Close look at successful legislative campaigns
Future of Social Impact Bonds as a funding source for major social sector initiatives
Opportunities to testify in Legislative Committees
Lunch Meetings with Legislators

RSVP today at www.commongoodvt.org to make your nonprofit’s voice heard! Contact 802-862-1645 x21 or [email protected] for more information. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. with coffee and light food.

Common Good Vermont (CGVT) serves as the “go-to” resource for all of Vermont’s mission-driven organizations to share resources, gain skills, and build partnerships. CGVT is the only statewide organization in Vermont dedicated to uniting and strengthening the nonprofit organizations that serve the Green Mountain State. This event is made possible by our generous sponsors:

The Vermont Community Foundation, Action Circles, The High Meadows Fund, Jeanne Kennedy and Associates, MMR, National Life Group Foundation, Necrason Group, VELCO, The Vermont Community Foundation

