Sanders says Trump is a ‘pathological liar’

Good thing we have Donald Trump, a pathological liar, to tell us the “truth." https://t.co/xOHbu3ixs7

In Trump's view people should ignore all the news except what comes directly from him. That is what totalitarianism is all about.

Via Twitter, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pounced on President Donald Trump’s ongoing assault on the media. In a campaign style rally Saturday in Florida, Trump said “fake news” outlets are the “enemy of the people” and said he would not allow the media “get away with lying.” The president tweeted the message and pointed to respected news organizations, such as the New York Times, CNN and CBS.

Anne Galloway is the founder of VTDigger.org. She has worked as a reporter and editor in Vermont for 20 years. Read more

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.