Sanders says Trump is a ‘pathological liar’

Via Twitter, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pounced on President Donald Trump’s ongoing assault on the media.
In a campaign style rally Saturday in Florida, Trump said “fake news” outlets are the “enemy of the people” and said he would not allow the media “get away with lying.” The president tweeted the message and pointed to respected news organizations, such as the New York Times, CNN and CBS.
In a Tweet, Sanders countered that Trump is a “pathological liar.”
In Trump's view people should ignore all the news except what comes directly from him. That is what totalitarianism is all about.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 18, 2017
Good thing we have Donald Trump, a pathological liar, to tell us the “truth." https://t.co/xOHbu3ixs7
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 18, 2017