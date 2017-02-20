Alimony reform hearing Tuesday at the Statehouse

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

To: All Vermont Media

From: Vermont Alimony Reform

What: Senate Judiciary Committee Public Hearing on Alimony Reform in Vermont

When: Tuesday 2/21/17, Room 11 at the Vermont Statehouse 5:30-7:30 PM

The Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee will be holding a Public Hearing on Alimony Reform in Vermont. This is an opportunity for all interested parties to express their views in an open and transparent forum.

Vermont Alimony Reform (VAR) has been working with the Legislature since last spring on this important issue. Last year, the Senate passed Bill S52 which would have created an Alimony/Spousal Maintenance Task Force to include all parties involved in a divorce; including judges, legislators, lawyers, payors and recipients to help modernize Vermont’s outdated alimony laws to bring greater consistency, predictability to Vermont’s spousal maintenance statutes. However, due to the lateness of the session the House was unable to take up the bill. At the very end of the session the Committee of Conference referred the issue to the Family Court Oversight Committee of the Supreme Court which submitted a report back to the Legislature in January.

Rick Fleming, President of Vermont Alimony Reform will be testifying at the hearing and will be available for questions and answers after the hearing.

For additional information, please contact Vermont Alimony Reform at vtalimonyreform@outlook.com, or call 802-490-8534.