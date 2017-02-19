Norwich’s Peace and War Center Presents ‘An Israeli Diplomat in Arab Countries: A Conversation with Ambassador Haim Koren’

News Release — Norwich University

Feb. 17, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – The Peace and War Center at Norwich University presents former Israeli Ambassador to Egypt Haim Koren for a talk entitled, “An Israeli Diplomat in Arab Countries: A Conversation with Ambassador Haim Koren.”

This event, which includes a Q&A, is free and open to the public and will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, from 4-5 p.m. in the Kreitzberg Library Multipurpose Room.

Haim Koren (Klein) was the Israeli ambassador to Egypt from 2014 to 2016. He previously served as the Israeli ambassador to South Sudan and as the director of the Middle East Division, Center of Political Research in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During his tenure with the Ministry, his positions have included serving as director of the Political Planning Division, deputy spokesman of the Press Division, and as consul for Press and Information. He has also served in various other diplomatic capacities in Chicago, USA; Alexandria, Egypt; and Kathmandu, Nepal.

Koren earned his Ph.D. from the University of Bergen. He is an expert in the Arab world, including the Arabic language, media, and extremism. Since 2011, he has been a member of advisory board of The Slovenian Institute of Middle East and Balkan Studies (IFIMES), and since 2016, a member on the board of Ezri Center for Research of Iran and the Persian Gulf-Haifa University. From 1992-1994, he was a member of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at The University of Chicago. From 2008 to 2011, he was an instructor at the National Defense College of Israel. He has given lectures and seminars on Arabism and Islam; the Ideology of Radical Islam; the Global Dimension of the Foreign Policy in Israel; and a New Framework for Thinking on the Middle East.

Koren has published dozens of articles in his area of expertise. His forthcoming piece (Dayan Center-Tel Aviv University, 2017) is on “Quo Vadis Sudan? Between Horn of Africa and the ‘Arab Shaking’” Fabric.”