Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Public Appearance Schedule for Feb. 20–24, 2017

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
February 17, 2017
Contact:
Katie Vane
802.734.0617
Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for February 20 – February 24, 2017:
Monday, February 20
City offices closed in observance of Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, February 21
6:00 pm Immigration Rights Information Session – ONE Community Center, 20 Allen Street
7:00 pm Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board meeting – Conference Room 12, City Hall
Wednesday, February 22
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
1:00 pm Naturalization Ceremony – Edmund’s Middle School, 275 Main Street
5:30 pm Smithsonian Exploring Human Origins Exhibition Grand Opening – Fletcher Free Library, 235 College Street
Thursday, February 23
8:00 am Charlie, Ernie & Lisa Radio Show – WVMT 620AM
Friday, February 24
No public appearances scheduled