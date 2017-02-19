 

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Public Appearance Schedule for Feb. 20–24, 2017

Feb. 19, 2017, 9:25 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
February 17, 2017

Contact:
Katie Vane
802.734.0617

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for February 20 – February 24, 2017:

Monday, February 20
City offices closed in observance of Presidents’ Day

Tuesday, February 21
6:00 pm Immigration Rights Information Session – ONE Community Center, 20 Allen Street

7:00 pm Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Board meeting – Conference Room 12, City Hall

Wednesday, February 22
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue

1:00 pm Naturalization Ceremony – Edmund’s Middle School, 275 Main Street

5:30 pm Smithsonian Exploring Human Origins Exhibition Grand Opening – Fletcher Free Library, 235 College Street

Thursday, February 23
8:00 am Charlie, Ernie & Lisa Radio Show – WVMT 620AM

Friday, February 24
No public appearances scheduled

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: pressrelease@vtdigger.org

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Public Appearance Schedule for Feb. 20–24..."