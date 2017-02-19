Injured ex-inmate’s suit against private prison is due for hearing

BENNINGTON — A lawsuit by a local man injured in a table saw accident while he was serving time in a private prison is scheduled for a pretrial conference in Bennington Superior Court on March 1.

Eric Lambert was an inmate in a prison in Beatyville, Kentucky, in November 2013 when he severely cut his hand, according to the suit, which said his injuries are “continuing and are permanent.”

He sued Corrections Corporation of America, which owned the prison, in April 2015.

Lambert, 29, who is on parole under the supervision of the Department of Corrections office in Bennington, is represented by Thomas Costello, of the Brattleboro firm Costello, Valente & Gentry.

Corrections Corporation of America is represented by Jennifer G. Mihalich, of Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky, of Burlington. Neither Costello nor Mihalich could be reached for comment.

The suit alleges that Corrections Corporation of America undertook the responsibility of providing Lambert with a safe environment in which to live and work and failed to live up to that responsibility. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

In its response to the suit, the company denied the allegations.

According to the national firm’s website, “CCA houses nearly 70,000 inmates in more than 70 facilities, the majority of which are company-owned, with a total bed capacity of more than 80,000. CCA currently partners with all three federal corrections agencies (the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the U.S. Marshals Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement), many states and local municipalities.”

Vermont’s contract with the company to house some of its inmates ended in 2015, when the state entered into a contract with GEO Group to house inmates at its North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, Michigan. There were 265 male Vermont inmates at that privately owned facility in late December, according to a VTDigger report.

Lambert had been sentenced in January 2013 to three to 15 years after pleading guilty to six counts of burglary; four counts of selling stolen property; two counts of grand larceny; two charges of violating his curfew; and one count each of petit larceny, unlawful trespass, providing false information to police, possession of marijuana, prescription fraud and possession of burglary tools.