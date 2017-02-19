Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: Feb. 18-25, 2017

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
Feb. 17, 2017
Contact:
Ethan Latour
Ethan.Latour@vermont.gov
Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 2/18/17 – 2/25/17
Saturday, February 18
10:30 – 11:15 AM
St. Albans Dairy Cooperative’s 98th Annual Meeting
St. Albans Town Educational Center, 169 S. Main Street, St. Albans, VT
12:30 – 1:00 PM
VAST (Vermont Association of Snow Travelers) Military Appreciation Ride
Oxbow Park, Morrisville, VT
Sunday, February 19
No public events scheduled at this time
Monday, February 20
Presidents Day
Tuesday, February 21
1:15 – 1:45 PM
Vermont Dairy Producers Conference
Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, 870 Williston Road South Burlington, VT
Wednesday, February 22
9:00 – 10:00 AM
Open Door Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
10:00 – 10:45 AM
Vermont ABLE Launch (with Treasurer Pearce)
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Thursday, February 23
7:00 – 8:00 AM
Charlie, Ernie and Lisa Show
Listen in the Burlington area at 620 AM, or online at www.newstalk620wvmt.com.
1:30 – 2:00 PM
Governor’s Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Friday, February 24
Attending National Governor’s Association Winter Meeting
Washington D.C.
Please note that this schedule is subject to change.