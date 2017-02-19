 

Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: Feb. 18-25, 2017

Feb. 19, 2017, 9:30 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
Feb. 17, 2017

Contact:
Ethan Latour
Ethan.Latour@vermont.gov

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 2/18/17 – 2/25/17

Saturday, February 18

10:30 – 11:15 AM
St. Albans Dairy Cooperative’s 98th Annual Meeting
St. Albans Town Educational Center, 169 S. Main Street, St. Albans, VT

12:30 – 1:00 PM
VAST (Vermont Association of Snow Travelers) Military Appreciation Ride
Oxbow Park, Morrisville, VT

Sunday, February 19
No public events scheduled at this time

Monday, February 20

Presidents Day

Tuesday, February 21

1:15 – 1:45 PM
Vermont Dairy Producers Conference
Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, 870 Williston Road South Burlington, VT

Wednesday, February 22

9:00 – 10:00 AM
Open Door Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

10:00 – 10:45 AM
Vermont ABLE Launch (with Treasurer Pearce)
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Thursday, February 23

7:00 – 8:00 AM
Charlie, Ernie and Lisa Show
Listen in the Burlington area at 620 AM, or online at www.newstalk620wvmt.com.

1:30 – 2:00 PM
Governor’s Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Friday, February 24

Attending National Governor’s Association Winter Meeting
Washington D.C.

Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

