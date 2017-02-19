Comment Policy
Don Keelan: Are we being overprotective?
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Don Keelan, a certified public accountant and resident of Arlington. The piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.There appears to be a movement in Vermont to ban tackle football for children ages 13 and under. I can only assume that this movement is to provide additional assurances that injury, to children engaged in organized football, can be prevented.
The publicity behind the movement got me thinking about those of us who play golf and how our golf courses might adopt additional safety measures. At a minimum, they could be those that I have noted below:
All golfers are to wear helmets that would prevent any head injury deriving from a stray golf ball coming from a golfer on an adjacent fairway.
When a golfer has the misfortune of having to hit out from a bunker (sand trap), protective eyewear must be used. This safety feature will prevent any sand driven up resulting in a possible eye injury.
A golfer having to hit his or her ball, within 5 feet of a water hazard, greater than 4 feet in depth, is to don a life jacket that will be available next to the water hazard.
Beginning in 2020, all golf carts are to have seat belts installed and used by riders when traversing between golf holes. Furthermore, all carts are to have structural roll-bars to prevent injury due to a rollover while driving on paths and fairways having steep grades.
Golfers score cards are not to be updated while their golf cart is in motion.
Adjacent to all even-numbered tee boxes, there will be a concrete bunker that can accommodate up to eight golfers in the event a lightning storm suddenly comes about. Inside each bunker will be a set of defibrillator paddles along with clear instructions on how they are to be used.
In order to reduce the number of back injuries that arise from having to place a golf ball on a tee or remove a ball from a hole, those golfers with chronic back issues will have available to them a mechanical device that can place or retrieve their ball.
At each tee box (except for the ninth and 18th holes), there will be a closed circuit screen that will display the distance of any golf team that might be out in front of the team getting set to tee-off on the same hole.
To avoid any discomfort for golf seniors, each tee box will have a bench to allow golfers to rest in the event there is any unusual delay in getting to tee off.
I know what I have noted is somewhat tongue-in-cheek (a few of them I wouldn’t mind seeing nevertheless), but I wish to make a point.
It seems that if we are committed to protecting our children, we would be much better off in addressing the real dangers that they face and tackle football is one of the least.
As parents, we would be much better at protecting our children if we get up the courage to address and reduce their constant use of social media and get them to be more engaged in indoor and outdoor activity. To this I would add the need for parents and guardians to oversee what our children are eating and be there for them at breakfast and dinner. The impact of failing to address this is not seen overnight, but in our children’s future – in their health, emotional, and social growth. And, “breakfast after the bell” is not the answer.
There is nothing wrong with youngsters being engaged in tackle football as long as the opposing player is not inches taller or has a massive weight difference. We should always be protective of our children – but let’s not be overprotective – golfers, of course, are another breed.