 

Leahy to Trump administration: Don’t destroy communications with Russian government

Feb. 18, 2017, 7:11 am by Leave a Comment
Patrick Leahy

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. File photo by Jasper Craven/VTDigger

Following the resignation of Trump’s national security adviser and revelations that several members of the president’s campaign staff had communications with the Russian government, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, are calling on the Trump administration to preserve all materials pertaining to the matter.

Leahy, Feinstein and nine other Democrats issued a letter Thursday asking the White House for any notices, guidance and orders issued by the Trump administration regarding any communications relevant to a future investigation. A similar letter was sent to the Department of Justice and the FBI.

The Senate and House Intelligence Committees is expected to conduct an investigation into allegations that members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and administration have communicated with the Russian government.

Leahy says the issue is too political to be probed by Congress. Since early January, Leahy has called for an independent commission similar to the 9-11 commission to investigate the Russian hacking scandal, but Republican leaders have not agreed to that approach. Authorization by the Trump administration and Congress would be required.

In addition, the Vermont Senator has asked Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General, to recuse himself from internal investigations of the matter.

David Carle, spokesman for Leahy, said Sessions has refused to answer questions about whether he would recuse himself.

“Leahy doesn’t want Sessions to interfere or directly oversee such investigations,” Carle said.

The New York Times has reported that the FBI is investigating the Russian hacking scandal and ties to the Trump administration.

A subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee may also conduct a probe, Carle said.

