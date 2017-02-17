VT Agency of Ag Continues Statewide Listening Tour New Nighttime Meeting Added in Central VT

News Release — Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets

Feb. 16, 2017

Contact:

802-828-5667

Last week, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets launched a statewide listening tour to open the lines of communication between the Agency, the farming community, and the public. This week, Secretary Anson Tebbetts and Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman will continue on to Brattleboro, to meet with farmers in Southern Vermont.

In addition to the previously announced daytime meetings in Lyndonville, Brattleboro, St. Albans, and Middlebury, the Agency has added a nighttime meeting in Montpelier.

“We had a great turn out at our first meeting last week, in Lyndonville, and look forward to learning more as we continue to travel around the state,” said Tebbetts. “In response to requests from farmers, we’ve added an additional meeting in the evening in Central Vermont.”

All farmers, and all Vermonters interested in agriculture, are invited to attend these meetings, to share thoughts and ideas about the future of farming in our state.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Vermont Agricultural Business Education Center in Brattleboro, 10 a.m. – noon

Monday, Feb. 27 – Middlebury Parks & Recreation Gym, 10 a.m. – noon

Thursday, March 2 – St. Albans City Hall Auditorium, 10 a.m. – noon *

Wednesday, March 15 – Pavilion Auditorium, Montpelier, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m

For complete location details and directions, please visit http://agriculture.vermont.gov/listeningtour2017

“We want to hear your ideas and feedback,” says Tebbetts. “We really appreciate all those who took time to come see us during our stop in Lyndonville, and look forward to seeing many more farmers as our tour continues.”

*note: the original date (2/16) for the St. Albans meeting conflicted with the UVM No-Till conference – therefore, we rescheduled the St. Albans meeting to 3/2. Please note this change!