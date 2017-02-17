 

VT Agency of Ag Continues Statewide Listening Tour New Nighttime Meeting Added in Central VT

Feb. 17, 2017, 10:53 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets
Feb. 16, 2017

Contact:
802-828-5667

Last week, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets launched a statewide listening tour to open the lines of communication between the Agency, the farming community, and the public. This week, Secretary Anson Tebbetts and Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman will continue on to Brattleboro, to meet with farmers in Southern Vermont.

In addition to the previously announced daytime meetings in Lyndonville, Brattleboro, St. Albans, and Middlebury, the Agency has added a nighttime meeting in Montpelier.

“We had a great turn out at our first meeting last week, in Lyndonville, and look forward to learning more as we continue to travel around the state,” said Tebbetts. “In response to requests from farmers, we’ve added an additional meeting in the evening in Central Vermont.”

All farmers, and all Vermonters interested in agriculture, are invited to attend these meetings, to share thoughts and ideas about the future of farming in our state.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Vermont Agricultural Business Education Center in Brattleboro, 10 a.m. – noon

Monday, Feb. 27 – Middlebury Parks & Recreation Gym, 10 a.m. – noon

Thursday, March 2 – St. Albans City Hall Auditorium, 10 a.m. – noon *

Wednesday, March 15 – Pavilion Auditorium, Montpelier, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m

For complete location details and directions, please visit http://agriculture.vermont.gov/listeningtour2017

“We want to hear your ideas and feedback,” says Tebbetts. “We really appreciate all those who took time to come see us during our stop in Lyndonville, and look forward to seeing many more farmers as our tour continues.”

Questions? Call 802-828-5667

*note: the original date (2/16) for the St. Albans meeting conflicted with the UVM No-Till conference – therefore, we rescheduled the St. Albans meeting to 3/2. Please note this change!

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "VT Agency of Ag Continues Statewide Listening Tour New Nighttime Meet..."