Vermont Air National Guard To Return Home after Supporting Operation Inherent Resolve

News Release — Vermont Air National Guard

February 15, 2017

Contact:

Captain Tracy Morris

(802) 660-5451

South Burlington, VT – Airmen and aircraft from the Vermont Air National

Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing are returning home after a three month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Approximately, 300 Airmen from the wing will be returning home to Vermont by the end of February.

While deployed, the Green Mountain Boys provided air-to-ground attacks to support operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

