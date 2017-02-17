 

Vermont Air National Guard To Return Home after Supporting Operation Inherent Resolve

Feb. 17, 2017, 6:21 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Air National Guard
February 15, 2017

Contact:
Captain Tracy Morris
(802) 660-5451

South Burlington, VT – Airmen and aircraft from the Vermont Air National
Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing are returning home after a three month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Approximately, 300 Airmen from the wing will be returning home to Vermont by the end of February.

While deployed, the Green Mountain Boys provided air-to-ground attacks to support operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

This is a media invite only. The event is not open to the general public.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Air National Guard To Return Home after Supporting Operation ..."