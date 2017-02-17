Teo Zagar: How can House Republicans stand with Trump on immigration? - VTDigger

Comment Policy
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Teo Zagar, of Barnard, a Democrat who represented Windsor 4-1 in the Vermont House of Representatives from 2011-2017. He did not seek re-election last year.Most Vermonters are in shock and disbelief as President Donald Trump makes good on his campaign promise to deny entrance to refugees from Muslim-majority countries and round up and deport undocumented immigrants. Most Vermonters, that is, except for House Republicans and their leader, Rep. Don Turner.
Trump, aided by right wing extremists like his top strategist Steve Bannon, has issued divisive executive orders that seek to federalize state and local law enforcement officers, and put them on the front-lines to enforce federal immigration policy, dividing families and violating civil liberties in the process. His campaign promise was to create registries based on religion or national origin. His orders have the potential for the worst kinds of abuse and discrimination.
An impressive cross-section of Vermont political leaders are presenting a united front in opposition to the executive orders, including Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Progressive Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, Democratic/Progressive Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe along with Republican Senate leader Dustin Degree. Tri-partisan leaders standing together to make it clear that Vermont will not allow our law enforcement officers to enforce Trump’s immigration policies.
According to Turner, he won’t sign on to the bill because he doesn’t support making Vermont a sanctuary state.
So where did the House Republican leadership align itself? Rep. Don Turner sided with Trump and Bannon, and against his own governor. Republican Leader Don Turner refused to sign on to support this tri-partisan legislation which was backed by Vermont leaders and law enforcement. Mr. Turner is the only party leader in the entire state not on board with protecting our most fundamental rights.
Why has Rep. Turner taken this extreme position in favor of Trump and against Gov. Scott? According to Turner, he won’t sign on to the bill because he doesn’t support making Vermont a sanctuary state. As an elected official, it is Turner’s responsibility to stick to the facts. Not “alternative facts.” Both Gov. Scott and Attorney General Donovan have made that clear that the bill does not turn Vermont into a sanctuary state. Turner should get the facts straight before knee-jerk opposing legislation that protects Vermonters’ civil liberties and constitutional rights.
Disturbingly, Turner also claims he is not alone among House Republicans in opposing this effort. It would be nice if instead of ducking behind a fringe in their party House Republican leadership had the backbone to stand up to Trump, who received just 30 percent of the vote in Vermont in November. Trump does not represent Vermont values. Turner said, “people need to understand that not everybody up here is 100 percent behind what’s being proposed.” He claims “there’s an appearance that the state is trying to step into federal jurisdiction.” No Don, it’s Trump and Bannon who want to put Vermont police under federal control to enforce their unconstitutional orders. They are stepping on Vermont, not the other way around.
Fortunately, Vermonters will soon get to see where House Republicans stand on this matter. The House version of S.79 is co-sponsored by the House Democratic and Progressive leaders, and a lone Republican member, Heidi Scheuermann. How many colleagues in her party will have the courage to join her? How hard will Gov. Scott push his own party to do the right thing? Vermont Republicans have to choose between our Constitution and Trump — plain and simple. Time will tell which course they take, and Vermont’s values hang in the balance.