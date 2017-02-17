Mobile Food Pantry Brings Healthy Food to Low Income Communities This Winter

News Release — Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf

February 16, 2017

Media Contacts:

Anna McMahon, Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf

p. 802.658.7939 ext. 32

Burlington – For the second year in a row, the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf (CEFS) is operating the Good Food Trailer, which serves as a popup food pantry on wheels. It is a companion program to the Good Food Truck and serves transitional housing sites, permanent supported housing sites, and low income housing communities.

CEFS is located in Burlington’s Old North End but serves all of Chittenden County. CEFS currently serves more than 11,000 people annually at its Burlington location and works to expand food access for the nearly 20,000 people in Chittenden County who are food insecure.

Anna McMahon, Community Engagement Manager for the Food Shelf, explains how the Good Food Trailer expands the reach of CEFS and removes certain boundaries that limit access to underserved areas. “There is a certain stigma that people associate with food shelves. The Good Food Trailer brings healthy food directly to homes and communities, and takes some of that embarrassment away.” The Good Food Trailer also helps individuals and families who struggle with limited access to fresh produce, especially during the winter months.

Emmet Moseley, Manager of the both the Good Food Truck and Mobile Food Pantry, emphasizes the importance of these programs. “It continues the work of the Good Food Truck during the cold months when the truck is not in operation by providing fruits, vegetables and pantry staples to the sites served with hot meals from April-December,” says Moseley.

The Good Food Trailer will visit Beacon Apartments and Harbor Place once a month from February 16th through the beginning of April, when the Good Food Truck will begin serving free meals at partner organizations and meal sites throughout Chittenden County.