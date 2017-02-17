 

Merchants Bank WARMTH Challenge Grant Helped Raise Over $154,000 in December

Feb. 17, 2017, 6:15 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Merchants Bank
February 17, 2017

Contact:
Anita Bourgeois
Merchants Bank, 275 Kennedy Drive, S. Burlington, VT 05403
802-865-1641, [email protected]

Burlington, VT — Merchants Bank partnered with WARMTH again this year to help prevent low-income Vermonters across the state from going without heat this winter. Merchants Bank matched dollar-for-dollar donations raised for WARMTH throughout the month of December. Coupled with the Merchants Bank match of $35,000, the Vermont community raised $154,037.

“The minimum wage may have increased, but the projections for a stronger economy haven’t reached these Vermonters. The donations we receive through the WARMTH Program go directly to keeping families warm. These gifts bridge the gap. When all other funds are exhausted, it is our Vermont community that keeps the heat on. We are so grateful,” says Jan Demers, Executive Director.

The funds were distributed by CVOEO for use by all five community action agencies statewide for the emergency-based WARMTH program to help offset home heating bills. Eligibility is based on household income as a percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Applicants must be within 5-7 days of running out of bulk fuel or in danger of having their gas or electric service disconnected.

Merchants Bank’s Community Reinvestment and Compliance Officer, Cheryl Houchens, stated, “We know that many Vermonters faced the possibility of having a cold home this winter, because they could not pay their fuel or utility bill. Merchants Bank is happy to be able to help support these neighbors with this donation to the WARMTH program.”

