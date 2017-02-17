Marlboro College Center for New Leadership and Benchmarks for a Better Vermont to Hold Results Based Accountability Training Series

News Release — Center for New Leadership

Feb. 16, 2017

Julie van der Horst Jansen

Business Manager, Center for New Leadership

Marlboro College Graduate and Professional Studies

(802) 258-9204

[email protected]

The Marlboro College Center for New Leadership and Benchmarks for a Better Vermont are pleased to announce the Results Based Accountability 4-Part Training Series will be held in partnership with BROC-Community Action in Rutland at their venue at 45 Union Street! The workshops will be held every Wednesday in April from 9:00-12:00.

This four-part, tool-based training series introduces the key components of Results-Based Accountability, with a focus on program performance. No prior experience with RBA is necessary. Each three-hour workshop will introduce a tool or concept and allow ample time for teams to practice and receive feedback. By the end of the series, participants have walked through the process of embedding RBA into a program. Participants are encouraged to come in organizational teams, including management, staff, and board members, although individuals are welcome to join.

The training is held for four weeks, with about 90 minutes of work expected between trainings. Participants are expected to attend all four trainings. If you have scheduling conflicts, please contact Julie van der Horst Jansen at [email protected] before registering for the workshops.

Registration is open and space is limited. The registration site has detailed information about each workshop in the series: http://bit.ly/RBARutland

If you have any questions about this training series please contact Julie van der Horst Jansen at: 802 258-9204, or [email protected]

###

The Center for New Leadership at Marlboro College is a community focused on exploring and applying new approaches to leadership. Working with mission-driven individuals, organizations and coalitions, we build leadership capacity through teaching, coaching and consulting.

marlboro.edu/cnl

Benchmarks for a Better Vermont is a partnership of the Center for New Leadership at Marlboro College and Common Good Vermont. We are the foremost provider of Results-Based Accountability and related skills in northern New England. We offer training, coaching, and technical support to strengthen the capacity of mission-driven organizations to lead significant, sustained improvements in the well-being of our communities.

http://www.bbvt.marlboro.edu/

BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont is a non-profit, anti-poverty agency serving the needs of individuals and families throughout Rutland and Bennington Counties. www.broc.org