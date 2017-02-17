On House Floor, Welch Demands an Investigation of Trump Ties to Russia

News Release — Rep. Peter Welch

February 16, 2017

Contact:

Kirsten Hartman, Communications Director

(202) 225-4115

Rep. Welch: ‘The enduring strength of our democracy is being tested’

WASHINGTON—Today on the floor of the House of Representatives, Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) demanded a Congressional investigation into President Trump’s ties to Russia. A full transcript of Welch’s remarks can be found here.

“We should conduct a full-scale, no holds barred investigation of the links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. There is a mountain of evidence we cannot ignore,” Rep. Welch said. “The enduring strength of our democracy is being tested. Congress must maintain our Constitutional protection of checks and balances. Investigate now. Investigate fully.”

Click here to view video of Rep. Welch’s full remarks.