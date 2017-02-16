Vermont Legislature Honors Student Songwriters - VTDigger

News Release — Up for Learning

16 February, 2017

Contact:

Tevye Kelman

[email protected]

802-999-6044

Helen Beattie

[email protected]

802-472-5127

“OUR TIME” SONG SPEAKS ABOUT STUDENT EMPOWERMENT THROUGH PERSONALIZED LEARNING, SUPPORTS VERMONT EDUCATION AGENDA

Montpelier, VT — On February 15, the Vermont House of Representatives voted on a resolution honoring the student-adult team that produced “Our Time”: an original song and music video created to spark deeper, more critical discussion about the future of educational change in Vermont. The project’s goal was to engage students in articulating their vision for their education in response to Act 77, the 2015 legislation that allows students to accumulate graduation credits through “flexible pathways.” The resolution, HCR 42, was introduced by Chip Troiano (Caledonia-2) and passed by a unanimous vote.

The song emerged from a collaboration among twelve students representing eight Vermont high schools, Cabot School music teacher Brian Boyes and Plainfield singer-songwriter Kris Gruen. It was produced with the support of UP for Learning, a nonprofit that seeks to engage students as partners in shaping educational change. The team composed the lyrics and melody during an intensive two-day session at Goddard College, prompted by the question “What is your vision of learning at its best?” Next, the group recorded student singers and musicians at schools around the state, and shot footage for the music video. Finally, they traveled to Guilford Sound Studio to mix the final track, which featured the talents of more than 150 Vermont students. A companion documentary, “Talking Our Time,” which discusses the alignment between the project and the Vermont educational agenda, were produced with the help of Ned Castle from the Vermont Folklife Center. Taken together, the two videos are a powerful statement that speak eloquently to the core issues embodied in the Act 77 initiative: ownership, relevance and student-centered learning.

Earlier in the day, a group of students presented the “Our Time” project and testified before the House Education Committee. Grace Ecklund-Gustavson, a junior at U-32, highlighted the importance of relevance and ownership in learning. “We spend a lot of time writing equations and one thousand word essays without caring about the subject at all. I believe that by making education more personalized and more intimate, Act 77 makes learning more meaningful than before.” Dorothy Whalen, a Lyndon Institute junior, affirmed this, describing her struggles in school when learning didn’t feel relevant. “I went through four high schools,” she said. “I was looking for meaning in my education, and by doing ‘Our Time,’ I wanted to show what my education meant to me.”

UP for Learning’s Executive Director, Helen Beattie, told the Education Committee that students were their best allies in making the vision of Act 77 a reality. “They unlock our hearts and do an end-run around our resistance to change, because their words are just so powerful. It is through dialogue that this change will become persistent and deep.” The message appeared to resonate with many of the legislators. Rep. Kate Webb of Shelburne thanked the students for their testimony, saying, “As we work so hard to bring STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] into our schools, this is just a reminder to put the A for “arts” back in this equation.” Dabbing away tears, she gestured to the students. “You and you and you are the reason I sit in this seat.”

For more information about UP for Learning and the “Our Time” project, and to see the video, please visit http://upforlearning.com.