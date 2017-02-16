Vermont Federal Credit Union Plunges into Lake Champlain for Special Olympics Vermont

News Release — Vermont Federal Credit Union

Feb. 16, 2017

Contact:

Lori Crowley

V.P. of Marketing

Vermont Federal Credit Union

80 Midas Drive

South Burlington, VT 05403

(802) 658-0225 x 1312

[email protected]

Vermont Federal Credit Union staff and a record breaking 1,269 participants participated in Penguin Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics

Burlington, VT – On Saturday, February 4th Vermont Federal Credit Union staff members joined community members as they jumped into 33 degree Lake Champlain water in support of the Special Olympics. Saturday’s event raised $538,487, topping last year’s record by $64,000. This was the 22nd Annual Burlington Penguin Plunge and Vermont Federal’s third year in a row participating in the event.

Lance Potter, team captain and Senior Vice President at the Credit Union stated, “Our 19 Penguin Plunge team members had a great time participating in the annual Penguin Plunge. It’s always a great time for a great cause, and we’re already looking forward to next year.” Potter added, “Our team raised over $6,900, a record for our Vermont Federal plunge team. We are pleased to contribute to the record total raised for Vermont Special Olympics.”

All proceeds from this fundraising event support the Special Olympics sports training and competition opportunities, health screens and leadership training for those right here in Vermont.