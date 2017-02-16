Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Mariana Du Brul: Keeping the sugar maples
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Mariana Du Brul, of Charlotte, who is an activist with Energy Independent Vermont.I have a hobby that has a very long time horizon: I am creating a forest. OK, forest is a bit of an exaggeration since we only have five acres, most of them in a goldenrod meadow, the even expanse broken by a few bushy patches of elderberry, honeysuckle and the dreaded wild parsnip. Before it was a goldenrod meadow it was a cornfield and before it was a cornfield, it was woods.
Every spring I order a bunch of white pine saplings and stick them into gashes I make in the ground with a shovel, give them a good soaking and hope for the best. In my mind’s eye, I can see big trees creaking against each other where now a relentless wind blows snow and trash from neighbors far afield. I can see mossy mounds and frog-thick puddles where now there are only the stiff stems of goldenrod standing above the flat clay. I see towering white pines and, later, making their way in the dappled gloom of the woods, lacy hemlocks, just like the beautiful evergreen giants in Charlotte’s Williams Woods Preserve today. But this is where the needle on the melodious record of my daydream skips and skids to a halt.
We’ve barely had enough snow down here in the Champlain Valley this winter to make a snowball. Our best sledding day was when the grass was slicked with ice. The climate is changing. Will white pines and hemlocks still thrive here in 100 years, or in 400, when my little patch of woods should reach its grand peak of diversity and decay?
There is an effort afoot to show the rest of the country that, as in many things, Vermont is smart, bold and independent.
According to the Vermont Climate Assessment the suitable habitat for many of Vermont’s dominant tree species will shift over the next hundred years. Though individual trees can probably persist for longer, if habitat suitability changes significantly, those tree species that are facing conditions that are not the best for them eventually will be out-competed by other species that can thrive in the new conditions. As Vermont warms, my pine trees will still be happy. The bur oak that grew from an acorn carried here by a mischievous squirrel a couple of years ago will most likely be here, too, along with lots of other oaks and hickories. The deep shade and cool, moist air that hangs in a hush under a mature hemlock will probably never exist again in my meadow, though. Even under a “low-emissions” scenario where we get our act together as a planet and greatly rein in carbon emissions, most suitable habitat for hemlock will be lost from New England. The hemlock woolly adelgid, a small fuzzy bug that is devastating hemlocks from Georgia to Connecticut and has crept into southern Vermont, will enjoy expanding its range north when mild winters no longer check its progress.
So pines, hickories and oaks in the Champlain Valley. That is a picture not grossly distorted from today. But the Champlain Valley has always been the warmest part of the state. What about the higher elevations? This is where I start to get butterflies in my stomach, and they are not the happy anticipation kind.
Red spruce and our lovely smelling balsam fir grace the higher elevations of Vermont now, but alarming forecasts for New England predict that the habitat that is suitable for them in Vermont now will be gone by 2100. Gone. In just a few decades. But there is a little bit of a silver (or sweet) lining to this vision of a vastly changed Vermont: Under a low-emissions scenario, there will still be plenty of suitable habitat left for sugar maples (and their associates birch and beech). We get to keep the sugar maples! Hold on, though: We only get to keep them under the low-emissions scenario. Under a high-emissions scenario, suitable sugar maple habitat retreats to the far reaches of Maine in just a little more than 80 years — a single human lifetime. The future of Vermont’s iconic tree and a deep part of our culture may very well hang on whether or not we take immediate bold action to decrease carbon emissions now. In fact, the time to act is past due.
Fortunately, Vermonters are on this. There is an effort afoot to show the rest of the country that, as in many things, Vermont is smart, bold and independent. Gov. Phil Scott has voiced his support for the state’s goal of obtaining 90 percent of our energy from renewable sources by 2050. This goal and the requirement for state agencies to consider measures that will get us there is now being considered as a bill in the Vermont Senate S.51. Passing that new law is just the first step. There will need to be a lot of creative problem solving to get us there, including levying a tax on carbon pollution. Those funds raised could be used for low-income tax relief or a direct rebate, to support low-income weatherization, and to grow renewable energy business in the state. We can insure that Vermont keeps our sugar maples for generations to come. Let’s do this. Let’s do it now.