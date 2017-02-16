Learn to Write a Professional Capability Statement with Vermont Procurement Technician Assistance Center

News Release — Vermont Procurement Technician Assistance Center

Feb. 16, 2017

Contact:

Craig Baden, Technology & Program Technician

Vermont Procurement Technician Assistance Center

(802) 828.5237; [email protected]

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC) will be hosting workshops throughout the state to teach small businesses to write professional capability statements. These workshops prelude the 2017 New England Matchmaker Event taking place in Rhode Island. If you are a Vermont business that plans to attend the matchmaker, VT PTAC recommends you attend one of the following workshops to help prepare you.

The dates and locations of these workshops are as follows:

March 2, 2017, Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Fairlee, Lake Morey Resort

March 9, 2017, Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Williston, Vermont Technical College Willison Campus

March 15, 2017, Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Ludlow, Willie Dunns Grill

March 16, 2017, Thursday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Waterbury, Waterbury State Office Complex

A capability statement is an advertising document tailored to the government marketplace that demonstrates that your company is prepared for government contracting and is the best choice to provide the product or service sought.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit http://vtptac.ecenterdirect.com or contact Joanne Spaulding by email at [email protected] or call (802) 828-5237.

For more information for the 2017 New England Matchmaker Event taking place in Rhode Island, please go to https://www.ribusinessmatch2017.org/.

About the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center: The purpose of the VT PTAC is to provide Vermont small businesses with an understanding of the requirements of government contracting and the know-how to obtain and successfully perform federal, state, and local contracts. The center, incorporated within the Department of Economic Development, offers free counseling services to Vermont businesses and provides assistance on how to bid on government contracts at the federal, state and local levels.