Lawmakers elect UVM trustees, sergeant-at-arms - VTDigger

Lawmakers elect UVM trustees, sergeant-at-arms

Feb. 16, 2017, 4:35 pm by Leave a Comment

The Legislature elected three new members of the University of Vermont board of trustees at a joint session of the House and Senate on Thursday.

Former House Speaker Shap Smith, who was a longtime Democratic representative, got the most votes with 102. Smith lost a bid for lieutenant governor last year.

Rep. Johannah Leddy Donovan, D-Burlington, won one seat with 92 votes, and Rep. John Bartholomew, D-Hartland, clinched the third with 77 votes.

Rep. Janssen Willhoit, R-St. Johnsbury, and Sen. Deborah Ingram, D-Chittenden, were also put forward as nominees, but did not win.

The joint body also re-elected Janet Miller as the Legislature’s sergeant-at-arms.

