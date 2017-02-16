Hardwick Gazette Getting New Owners

News Release — Hardwick Gazette

Feb. 16, 2017

The essay contest to find a new owner for a Vermont weekly newspaper may have failed to produce a winner however negotiations began soon after with a potential buyer from the many entries. A scheduled closing tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 17, will turn over the 128-year-old newspaper to a Connecticut couple determined to carry on the storied publishing tradition of The Hardwick Gazette. The newspaper is not online so below you will find the news article and publisher Ross Connelly’s farewell editorial as they ran in his final edition on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

by Ross Connelly

HARDWICK — The essay contest held by The Hardwick Gazette to find a new owner did not receive enough entrants to make the contest viable.

Ray Small entered the contest and conveyed a passion for community journalism. He also expressed interest in buying the paid weekly newspaper. He and his wife, Kim, take the helm of the Gazette Friday, the 11th owners since it was founded in 1889.

The Stamford, Conn., couple brings a wealth of experience to the venture. They both have business degrees and extensive work with various corporations in both the United States and Europe. His specialty is business reporting and management and hers is business development. She was also a professional flautist. They have two grown sons, Brendan and Alex. The former lives and works in Boston. His brother may join their parents to work at the Gazette as they settle into their new adventure.

Ross Connelly and his late wife, Susan Jarzyna, bought the Gazette in 1986 from Karen and Eric Pope. She died in 2011. Connelly decided it was time to sell the newspaper about two years ago. With no luck finding a buyer, he, his son, Sawyer, and colleagues crafted the essay contest last summer, which ran from June until October. The endeavor generated worldwide interest but too few people submitted essays by the fall end date. Close to a dozen people wrote him after the contest, however, and asked about buying the newspaper.

Connelly said he looked forward to stepping aside after almost 31 years. He said the newspaper needs more energy than he has now, but looks back with a sense of pride and accomplishment. He said editing and publishing the Gazette was a wonderful responsibility and privilege.

The familiar faces of Gazette correspondents and contributors, both in writing and through photos, should continue. Small said his first task will be to listen and learn. He said he does not plan any changes in the near future and isn’t sure what they might be down the road.

Connelly said he has confidence the Smalls recognize the importance of the Gazette to the residents of the towns it covers. He is sure they will bring that needed energy to the newspaper.

With no specific plans for retirement, Connelly said he hopes to travel west to see his son, visit friends near and far, downsize, perhaps do some writing, decompress and take more than a few deep breaths. He also looks forward to reading the Gazette and other newspapers.

Editorial: Time Well Spent

The task of summing up 30 years of work, and life, in a few paragraphs offers a writing challenge not often seen on a weekly basis, beyond that faced by obituary writers. But that is not the focus of this week’s editorial. Rather, the task at hand arises because this week is the final issue in which “R.C.” shares his thoughts and opinions. Friday, Feb. 17 is the day the papers will be signed to transfer ownership of The Hardwick Gazette to Ray and Kim Small.

Looking in the rearview mirror over three decades conjures up myriad images and multiple memories. There are places and faces, and events, both joyous and tragic, that remain as hallmarks of the time spent each week putting out in the neighborhood of 1,550 issues, and moments best to forget… There are hundreds of stories written and editorials offered, scores of photos taken and hours spent working to assemble a jigsaw puzzle so a coherent picture emerged each week to be looked at and dissected by readers.

The names of correspondents and reporters, people who worked in production, photographers and others whose tasks varied over the years come to the fore. And, of equal, if not greater, importance are the readers.

Overseeing the publishing of the Gazette each week has been a responsibility and a privilege. Any journalist is privileged to meet people, to be trusted to interview people, to have people share their stories, to write stories about and for readers. The Gazette is a patchwork quilt that changes with each new week as it reflects back the “who, what, when, where and why” of the people and landscapes it covers. There are meetings, there are events, and there are always people.

The Hardwick Gazette was founded in 1889. According to records, the newspaper never missed an issue in its 128 years, and definitely not since 1986 when my late wife, Susan Jarzyna, and I moved to Hardwick and became the Gazette’s 10th owners. That’s an accomplishment, but also speaks of the responsibility all of the owners of the Gazette shouldered over the past six score and eight years.

I’ve been asked often whether the newspaper is sustainable in this digital age of social media, sound bites and short attention spans. My response is that depends on whether the owners are willing to shoulder the work and work the time needed to gather the news and report it each week. That includes selling ads, subscriptions and newsstand sales each week throughout the 10 towns covered by the newspaper. And none of those and other tasks would have been possible without the hard work and commitment of countless people who worked at and with the Gazette for all these years.

And none of that would have happened were it not for readers.

The Gazette is a civic institution — civic media — whose existence rests on the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: “Congress shall make no law restricting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Whether large or small, all newspapers rest on that clause. The right of all readers to be informed and know the truth about those who govern in their names does, too. And all newspapers rest on the want and need of citizens to be informed. A newspaper — an independent press — is needed for democracy to exist and last.

As the years, then months of ownership of the Gazette wound down to weeks and now days, numerous people offered good wishes that a new owner would be found. They always wished me well and added they hoped I was successful because they wanted the Gazette to continue. That is about the best thank you I could receive at the end of this tenure.

Ultimately, owning and publishing the Gazette all these years is not about me. Rather it is about the Gazette. The Gazette’s readers, the people who live in Hardwick and the area towns, are what make the Gazette important and give me the knowledge my time was well spent. I will always cherish the privilege I’ve had to sit in this editor’s chair. I look forward to being a reader of the Gazette for years to come as the new owners take the helm.

Thank you, Gazette readers, for believing in your communities and welcoming and wanting the Gazette to play a part.

R.C.