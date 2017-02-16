 

Age Well’s Director of Case Management Accepted into the National Association on Aging’s Leadership Institute

News Release — Age Well
Feb. 15, 2017

Contact:
Sara Wool
Director of Development & Communications
Age Well
802-662-5229
swool@ agewellvt.org

February 15, 2017 (Essex Junction, VT) – The National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a) represents America’s network of 622 organizations, helping to serve older adults and people with disabilities. Ten years ago, they developed the Leadership Institute, an acclaimed program that provides skill-building and guidance to professionals in the field of aging.

For the first time in the history of Age Well, the agency on aging serving Northwestern Vermont, an individual has been accepted into this prestigious institute. Age Well’s Director of Case Management, Debra Gaylord will be attending this year’s institute.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the 2017 n4a Leadership Institute class this February in Washington, DC. I see this as an opportunity to learn new strategies and tools needed to forge the future of aging and to help move Age Well forward during these fast-changing times,” stated Gaylord.

Gaylord has a deep understanding of health care systems and has always been particularly passionate about care transitions to promote aging in place. She has been a Registered Nurse for over 20 years and brings a wealth of experience as a certified case manager, team leader and mentor to the Age Well. Over the course of her career, she has worked with Accountable Care Organizations, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and home health and hospice.

About Age Well
Age Well is a nonprofit organization that serves Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties and is the largest Meals on Wheels provider in Vermont. Their mission is to provide the support and guidance that inspires their community to embrace aging with confidence. Since 1974, Age Well has delivered over 9 million meals, provided nutrition and care coordination services to over 50,000 people, and responded to over 250,000 calls through the helpline.

To learn more about Age Well, call their Helpline: 1-800-642-5119 or visit agewellvt.org.

 

