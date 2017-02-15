Vt Fish and Wildlife Board Meeting Postponed Due to Weather

News Release – Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board
February 15, 2017
Media Contact:
Mary Smith, 802-828-1454
MONTPELIER, Vt – Tonight’s Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board meeting has been cancelled due to heavy snow predicted for tonight. The regular monthly meeting of the Board has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the usual venue, the Natural Resource Conference Room in the Dewey Building located at 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620.
The fourteen-member Fish and Wildlife Board is a group of Vermont citizens that enact fish and wildlife regulations for hunting, fishing, and trapping.
Agenda:
Approval of January 18, 2017 minutes
First vote on fish regulation proposed changes
2017 Moose hunting permit numbers
2017 Migratory bird season preview
Public hearings schedule
Commissioner’s Update
Roundtable
The mission of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is the conservation of all species of fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the people of Vermont.