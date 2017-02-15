Vt Fish and Wildlife Board Meeting Postponed Due to Weather

News Release – Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board

February 15, 2017

Media Contact:

Mary Smith, 802-828-1454

MONTPELIER, Vt – Tonight’s Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board meeting has been cancelled due to heavy snow predicted for tonight. The regular monthly meeting of the Board has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the usual venue, the Natural Resource Conference Room in the Dewey Building located at 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620.

The fourteen-member Fish and Wildlife Board is a group of Vermont citizens that enact fish and wildlife regulations for hunting, fishing, and trapping.

Agenda:

Approval of January 18, 2017 minutes

First vote on fish regulation proposed changes

2017 Moose hunting permit numbers

2017 Migratory bird season preview

Public hearings schedule

Commissioner’s Update

Roundtable

