Vermont Veterans Eligible for Living Allowance Stipend Through Union Institute & University

News Release — Union Institute & University

Feb. 14, 2017

Contact:

Teresa Wilkins

800-861-6400

[email protected]

BRATTLEBORO, VT – Union Institute & University is expanding its Veterans in Union living allowance stipend opportunity nationwide to Vermont veterans. As a Yellow Ribbon University, and recently named a 2017 Military-Friendly® School, Union is committed to serving the unique needs of veterans.

“This stipend opportunity assists veterans in the completion of their undergraduate, master’s or Ph.D. degrees. The unique program targets those who have served our country and need additional support to fulfill their educational goals. To add a flexible option, it may also be used for supplemental expenses,” explains Kimbrea Browning, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “Key among veterans concerns is education without breaking the bank.”

The Union Institute & University Veterans in Union program answered the call to assist veterans in this transition in 2015 with an initial $293,000 grant from an anonymous foundation to serve Ohio veterans.

“The success of the first two years determined the need to expand the program nationwide,” said Browning. “Union specializes in adult education. Founded 53 years ago, in 1964, Union has perfected the adult delivery model. We understand the unique needs of the adult learner. We offer veterans what a traditional bricks and mortar university can’t: specialized distance-learning programs that combine online and classroom coursework with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work.”

In addition to the supplemental funding, veterans will find success through utilizing the following resources:

1. A virtual Veterans Resource Center

2. Personalized attention from university team staff who understand the unique needs of veterans

3. Personalized student success services, including ADA, academic and writing support, lifestyle transition social services

4. Consistent progress monitoring

5. Monthly career transition seminars

6. Career coaching/military friendly employer matching

7. Graduation and employment guidance

Applications are being accepted now. Apply online at http://www.myunion.edu/military/ or connect us at 800-861-6400 or [email protected] to get started today.