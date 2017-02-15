Vermont NEA: Senate Approval of Expanded Farm-to-School Bill Great News for Vermont’s Students, Farmers and Rural Economy - VTDigger
 

Vermont NEA: Senate Approval of Expanded Farm-to-School Bill Great News for Vermont’s Students, Farmers and Rural Economy

Feb. 15, 2017, 12:03 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont NEA
Feb. 14, 2017

Contact:
Darren Allen
802.224.2403 (office)
802.839.8618 (mobile)

State’s educators know the link between learning and the availability of good, nutritious food

MONTPELIER – The Senate’s passage today of an expanded farm-to-school bill is great news for Vermont’s students, farmers, and rural economy, according to the president of the state’s largest educators union.

The following statement can be attributed to Martha Allen, a K-12 librarian who serves as the president of Vermont-NEA:

“As educators, my fellow members and I know how important nutrition is to our students. We also know that getting fresher, better, and locally grown and produced food into our schools is a worthy goal that boosts student learning, helps our hard-working farmers, and expands our rural economy.

“The program passed today by the Senate sets some of the most aggressive farm-to-school goals in the country. By 2025, the program would have schools purchase at least 50 percent of their food from local or regional food sources.

“This is type of program that brings out the best in Vermont. By helping our children learn about – and eat more – fresh, local food, we will give farmers steady, local customers and we will also boost our local economy for generations to come.”

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont NEA: Senate Approval of Expanded Farm-to-School Bill Great Ne..."