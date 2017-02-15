Vermont Law School Seeks Environmental Journalists for 2017 Summer Media Fellowships

News Release — Vermont Law School

Jan. 13, 2017

Contact:

Maryellen Apelquist, Director of Communications, Vermont Law School

office: 802-831-1228, cell: 802-299-5593, [email protected]

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt., Jan. 13, 2017––Vermont Law School, home to the nation’s top-ranked environmental law program, seeks applications from qualified environmental journalists for its 2017 Summer Media Fellowships. As fellows, selected journalists will participate in VLS’s Summer Session, taught by internationally recognized scholars and leaders in environmental law and policy.

Former VLS Media Fellows include Jack Cushman of InsideClimate News, Fiona Harvey of The Guardian, Brent Kendall of The Wall Street Journal, and Priyanka Vora of the Hindustan Times.

“For years Vermont Law School has encouraged members of the press to ‘think like a lawyer, report like a journalist,’” said Associate Dean Melissa Scanlan, director of the Environmental Law Center. “We continue that tradition with our 2017 Summer Media Fellowships. Selected journalists will have a unique opportunity to connect with law and policy experts on critical environmental issues affecting people around the world. These connections not only provide sources for stories, but also often evolve into years-long professional relationships.”

Fellowships are open to full-time journalists who cover issues related to the environment, from climate change to clean water and air to sustainable food systems. Fellows audit one two-week Summer Session course and have access to Vermont Law School’s distinguished faculty and visiting policy leaders. Fellows receive a stipend, free housing and books, and a tuition waiver.

The 2017 Summer Session features courses in a variety of categories, including ethics and environmental justice, food and agriculture, energy, and environment and business. For a full schedule of 2017 Summer Session courses, visit vermontlaw.edu/summer. In addition to attending class, fellows present on a topic of their choice as part of Summer Session’s “Hot Topics” series, covering a wide range of current environmental issues.

The Vermont Law School Summer Media Fellowships program has been made possible since 2002 by a generous grant from the Johnson Family Foundation and major donors. Fellows are selected based on work history and samples, commitment to covering environmental law, and their potential for increasing understanding of environmental law and policy issues nationwide. The 2017 application deadline is Friday, March 3. For more information and to apply, visit vermontlaw.edu/summer/media-fellowships, call 802-831-1228, or email [email protected].