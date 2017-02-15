Vermont Gas Partnership with Middlebury Early Care and Learning Center

News Release — Vermont Gas

February 15, 2017

Contact:

Beth Parent

[email protected]

Vermont Gas Energy Efficiency Programs Save Customers 20-30%

Middlebury, Vermont – By switching to cleaner, more affordable natural gas and taking advantage of Vermont Gas Systems’ award-winning energy efficiency programs, a popular Middlebury early care and learning center is slated to save over $1,600 per year on its heating bills, the Company announced today. Vermont Gas’ energy experts worked with Otter Creek Child Center to help it implement energy efficiency measures and make the conversion from heating oil to natural gas. The Company has actively been working with individuals and businesses in Addison County on energy efficiency and providing expert advice on ways to convert to natural gas, in advance of the Addison Natural Gas expansion, which is scheduled to be complete this spring.

“Reducing our operational expenses helps achieve our goal to keep tuition affordable and to direct more dollars towards programmatic expenses, allowing us to improve upon our practice,” said Linda January, Director of the Otter Creek Child Center. “Making the farmhouse more energy efficient and structurally sound will allow the farmhouse to be our home for the next 30 plus years.”

The Weybridge Street early care and learning center cares for approximately 50 children from varying socio-economic backgrounds in Addison County. Vermont Gas’ energy experts worked to insulate the building and helped provide over $5,000 in financial incentives for energy equipment and upgrades.

“Our efficiency programs produce almost immediate savings for our customers who take advantage of upgrades and incentives,” said Don Rendall, President and CEO of Vermont Gas. “Our customers can often save 20-30% on their heating bills. At a time when many businesses and families are looking for ways to save, Vermont Gas is able to help our customers save both real money and energy, which benefits everyone.”

“Working with Vermont Gas was great,” January continued. “The whole team has been very responsive and helpful in answering all our questions and ensuring that Otter Creek was receiving all possible incentives. We are very happy with the outcomes and look forward to continuing our relationship with Vermont Gas.”

Since 1993, over 30,000 Vermont Gas customers have taken advantage the Company’s energy efficiency programs and collectively they save over $14 million per year.

Vermont Gas is actively partnering with new customers in Addison County in anticipation of service set to begin this spring. A recent “New Customer Survey” shows over 97% of customers rated their experience in switching to natural gas as good to excellent.

For more information on converting to natural gas or Vermont Gas’ award-winning efficiency programs, visit VermontGas.com.