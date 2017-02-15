Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition: Vermont Residents Turn Out In Large Numbers to Protest Coyote Killing Contests

News Release — Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition

February 14, 2017

Contact:

Linda Huebner

ph: (413) 727-2437

[email protected]

Bristol, VT – In a show of force, upwards of 75 Vermont residents, including lifelong hunters, wildlife rehabilitators, farmers, landowners, students and children protested coyote killing contests on the Bristol Green this past Saturday, February 11th. They called on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and its Board to stop the ongoing, reckless persecution of these vital predators. Protest signs covered a wide range of concerns from the current open season to hounding to killing contests. Photos from the protest may be found here.

“This is another example of how our state government is beholden to the good ole boy interests of a few small, but influential lobbyists,” said Holly Tippett VCCC protest organizer and Bristol resident. “Look at how many people drove here from all over the state today, and stood for hours in frigid temperatures to make their voices heard. Vermont’s treatment of a vital predator is appalling, unethical and cruel. Since most of the coyotes killed during this contest will be discarded, it is a clear wanton waste issue, which is in direct contradiction to any respectable wildlife management practices.”

Protest participant, and Protect Our Wildlife Vice President, Pat Monteferrante, says, “Killing these animals in the spring and summer months when they’re tending to their young is not only morally reprehensible, but the fur during these months has no value.” A similar sentiment was shared by VCCC member and protest organizer, Melissa Hoffman, “The animals are often left to rot in the woods where they’re killed, which is a complete disrespect for the life taken.”

###

The Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition (VCCC) is a grassroots movement of Vermont residents whose mission is to educate, create awareness, and promote ethical and sustainable coexistence with coyotes/coywolves in our state. Vermonters interested in supporting the work of the Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition can find and like them on Facebook or email [email protected]

Attachments area