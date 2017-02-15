Vermont Community Fund Announces Funding Available for Brattleboro-Area Projects

News Release — Vermont Community Foundation

Funding is now available for Brattleboro-area projects and organizations through the Crosby-Gannett Fund and the Dunham-Mason Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. The two funds were established at the Community Foundation in 2009 with the assets of the Crosby Foundation and Dunham-Mason Foundation respectively, which were both dissolved in December 2008.

The purpose of both funds is to support endeavors that contribute to the betterment and vitality of the Brattleboro area. The funds’ local advisors are interested in supporting projects that rely mainly on local financial support. Eligible projects and organizations will focus on innovation, capital improvements, and historical renovation/preservation. Crosby-Gannett Fund grants range from $250 to $1,000; Dunham-Mason Fund grants range from $250 to $500. In 2017, there are two rounds for both funds with deadlines at 5:00 p.m. on April 13 and October 12. Eligible applicants may apply to either or both of the funds at the same time. Visit www.vermontcf.org/availablegrants to learn more.

