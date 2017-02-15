 

Rep. Peter Welch to Engage with Vermonters Thursday Evening in Live Facebook Q&A

Rep. Peter Welch
February 14, 2017

WASHINGTON – On Thursday evening, Rep. Peter Welch will host a live Facebook Q&A. This forum allows Vermonters to ask questions about Rep. Welch’s agenda in the new Congress, what is happening in Washington, or his take on news of the day.

This is the latest in a series of events at which Rep. Welch engages with Vermonters, including Congress in Your Community meetings held in person throughout Vermont, his live statewide telephone town hall, and periodic Facebook Q&As.

Welch will be live on Facebook this Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. Facebook followers can ask questions directly through his page for about one hour.

WHO: Congressman Peter Welch
WHAT: Facebook Q&A
WHEN: Thursday, February 16th at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Rep. Welch’s Facebook page

To ask a question, Vermonters should go directly to Rep. Welch’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m.

