Registration is open for Community Teaching Garden program in Burlington

News Release — Vermont Community Garden Network

Feb. 14, 2017

Contact:

Jessica Hyman, Executive Director

Vermont Community Garden Network

12 North Street #5 | Burlington, Vermont 05401

Office: 802-861-4769 | Cell: 802-598-3139

Save $30-$50 before when you sign up before March 1!

Want to grow your own fresh vegetables, but not sure where to start? Join the Community Teaching Garden – a hands-on 22-week beginner organic gardening course. Adult participants learn how to plant, cultivate, harvest, and preserve vegetables and herbs from their own plot and from shared garden space. The course follows the rhythm of the growing season from May 8 to October 5. Classes will take place on Monday and Thursday evenings at the Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington.

The course fee includes 44 class sessions, use of individual and common garden space, seeds, plants, use of tools, educational resources, and all the delicious fresh produce participants can grow and eat! Additionally, monthly potlucks, guest speakers, and field trips are scheduled throughout the season. The Community Teaching Garden is an extraordinary opportunity to grow a significant amount of fresh produce in a dynamic and supportive learning environment. Participants take home generous harvests during the peak of the growing season and even learn food preservation and simple herbal remedies to continue enjoying the harvest once the course is over.

The program fee is $500 for an individual full plot and $450 for a pair-share half plot. Scholarships are available thanks to the Frank Way Memorial Scholarship Fund and other community support.

More information and registration forms are available online at: http://vcgn.org/what-we-do/community-teaching-garden/ Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Save $30-$50 when you sign up before March 1!

Call (802) 861-4769 or email Carolina Lukac, Community Teaching Garden Lead Teacher, at [email protected] for more information.

The Community Teaching Garden is a program of the Vermont Community Garden Network (VCGN), a nonprofit organization that supports and connects community and school garden groups around the state and provides hands-on garden education for all ages. We envision Vermont communities with a high level of food security, food justice, and positive community development and social connections.