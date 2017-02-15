 

PC Construction Opens Pompano Beach Office

Continued growth in the Sunshine State leads to second office in Miami Metropolitan

Pompano Beach, FL – PC Construction, among the nation’s largest employee-owned construction companies, announced today that it has opened its second Florida office, located in Pompano Beach at 1100 Park Central Boulevard South. This office, combined with the Coral Gables office opened in 2015, will supplement the company’s construction operations in Florida and provide additional support for clients and partners. Five new team members are now based in the Pompano Beach office and provide key estimating and operations support functions for Florida projects.

PC Construction’s Florida operations dates back over 20 years and primarily encompasses work in the water and wastewater treatment industry with a significant emphasis on design-build delivery.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Florida and look forward to being a part of the greater Pompano Beach community,” said Chip LaBonte, senior vice president at PC Construction. “Water and wastewater treatment is especially challenging in Florida as the state seeks to protect the incredible number of lakes, bays, rivers, streams and wetlands composing its geography. This type of work excites our teams and allows us to put our innovative practices and proven history to work to protect the environment where we live and work.”

PC Construction is currently constructing two projects totaling approximately $80 million on Florida’s East Coast. The first, a $17 million membrane bioreactor treatment facility in Palm Coast, will reduce the use of potable water for irrigation, conserve available high quality potable water, and decrease the rate of groundwater withdrawal. The second, a $56.5 million pump station modernization project for the largest pump station on the east coast in Loxahatchee, will provide additional efficiency in moving flood waters away from South Florida’s urban and agricultural areas.

To learn more about PC Construction visit: www.pcconstruction.com. Follow us on Twitter @_PCConstruction.

