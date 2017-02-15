Merchants Bank Delivers One of the Largest Single Donations to COTS

News Release — Merchants Bank February 15, 2017

Contact:

Anita Bourgeois

Merchants Bank, 275 Kennedy Drive, S. Burlington, VT 05403

802-865-1641, [email protected]

Burlington, VT — Merchants Bank and Merchants Bank’s customers around Chittenden County donated hundreds of items to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) at the end of 2016, along with a check for $1,250.00.

“We are so grateful to Merchants Bank for donating an enormous haul! They collected items for COTS from five branches across Vermont! They then hand-delivered the items to COTS, and also gave us a monetary donation! Thank you so much!” stated David Mayer, Americorp VISTA for Social Media Outreach and Development from COTS.

The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) is the largest service provider for the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless in Vermont. COTS offers emergency shelter, prevention assistance, support services, and transitional and permanent housing for those who are homeless and marginally housed.

In December of 2016, Merchants Bank’s branches hosted giving projects throughout the state to support our community members. Other recipients of the December giving projects were Toys for Kids, The Kitchen Cupboard, Toys for Tots, American Red Cross, and several mitten trees.

Erika Baldasaro, Community Banking Division and Sales Manager at Merchants Bank stated “We are thrilled to make this donation to the COTS. They work tirelessly to ensure our neighbors are taken care of year round. We are extremely grateful to our customers and community members for their support in these donation efforts.”