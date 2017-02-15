 

Leahy Statement on the Resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

Feb. 15, 2017, 12:00 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Feb. 14, 2017

Press Contact:
David Carle
202-224-3693

General Flynn’s resignation as National Security Advisor is not the end of this story. I fear it is only the beginning. I have been deeply troubled for months about Russian manipulation of the 2016 presidential campaign and growing evidence of Russia’s influence inside the White House. Serious questions remain unanswered about whether the President knew of Flynn’s conversations with the Russians, and about Vladimir Putin’s relationship with other individuals close to the President. It should comfort no one that the people who seem to be the most upset today are the Russians.

General Flynn’s connections to Russia must be thoroughly investigated by the intelligence community, by the FBI, and by Congress. This is yet another reminder that we also, urgently, need an independent investigation of Russia’s interference in the presidential election and in our democracy. For the sake of our national security, we need to get to the truth.

The Trump administration has been aware of these concerns for some time. The American people deserve answers. Attorney General Sessions must allow investigations of Russian influence to proceed. It is the Attorney General’s duty to take this matter seriously, and I hope he will not stand in the way of a full investigation.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Leahy Statement on the Resignation of National Security Advisor Micha..."