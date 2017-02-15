FreshTracks Capital Increases Support of THINKMD in Recent Financing Round

News Release — Fresh Tracks Capital

Feb. 15, 2017

Media Contacts:

FRESH TRACKS CAPITAL

Cairn Cross

THINKMD

Nick Donowitz

Shelburne, Vermont: FreshTracks Capital III, L.P. is pleased to announce an investment in Burlington, Vermont based THINKMD, a registered Vermont Benefit Corporation. THINKMD is a global healthcare innovation company founded by University of Vermont Medical Center pediatricians Barry Finette and Barry Heath. THINKMD’s first product, MEDSINC, is a point-of-care clinical assessment tool that enables a minimally-skilled user to gather patient information, assess the severity of an illness, and provide approved triage and treatment recommendations. MEDSINC increases healthcare capacity by empowering users worldwide to play a more active role in the healthcare of those they serve. The platform has been tested alongside world-class partners on four continents and will soon be deployed in the company’s first commercial rollout.

THINKMD first began working with FreshTracks in 2015 when co-founder and Managing Director, Cairn Cross coached Barry Finette through the LaunchVT Business Pitch competition. Later that year, FreshTracks became an early investor in the company and has worked with the team providing strategic advice and input on an ongoing basis since then.

“With 39 companies added to our portfolio during the past 17 years, we are continually seeking to invest in businesses that have a meaningful and positive impact not only on Vermont, but on the rest of the world”, said Cairn Cross, “We believe that THINKMD will change the way healthcare is delivered globally, and that the company is positioned to grow and prosper here in our state while creating meaningful high-paying jobs for Vermonters.”

“As our largest investor to date, FreshTracks has been an invaluable local partner to THINKMD in our startup phase,” said THINKMD founder, Barry Finette. “As we continue to achieve milestones and scale, we look forward to continued strategic and advisory support from the FreshTracks team.

FreshTracks joins strategic investor DAI in this new round of capital. Since 1970, DAI has worked in more than 150 countries delivering results across the spectrum of international development contexts. DAI tackles fundamental social and economic development problems caused by inefficient markets, ineffective governance, and instability and works with a wide range of clients, including national and local governments, bilateral and multilateral donors, private corporations, and philanthropies.