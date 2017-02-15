Bromley’s ‘Mom’s Day Off’ Raised More than $8,000 for Cancer Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Feb. 14, 2017
PERU, VT—February 14, 2017—More than 400 mothers skied at Vermont’s Bromley Mountain in Peru on Friday, February 3 to support the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center in Bennington, part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). Each received a $20 lift ticket when they presented a photo of their children at the resort’s ticket window. SVHC’s President and CEO Thomas A. Dee, FACHE; Vice President for Corporate Development Leslie Keefe; Cancer Center Nurse Manager Jennifer Coutu; and Breast Health Navigator Rebecca Hewson-Steller attended. The first 100 participants received an SVHC gift bag. All ticket revenue, a total of $8,140, was donated to the Cancer Center.
