Winter Fest comes to Rutland Regional

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

February 13, 2017

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni, Rutland Regional Marketing & Public Relations, 802.772.2843

Rutland Regional is very excited to be participating in this year’s Winter Fest Celebration. The entire festival is over a week long, beginning on Friday February 17th and ending on Saturday, the 25th Rutland Regional’s participation takes place on Friday, February 24, from 4:30pm-8:00pm. The hospital campus will be transformed into a winter activity wonderland complete with snow sculpture contest, horse drawn carriage rides, sledding, snowshoeing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, ice skating, and kid’s snow activities supported by Wonderfeet Kids Museum. There will be a warming fire, hot cocoa, and marshmallow roasting. To add to the festivities and fun, WJJR radio will be doing a live remote broadcast from 4:00pm-6:00pm.

Wayfinding signs will point you in the right direction whether you are looking for various activities or simply a place to park. Each of the events will be staffed by Rutland Regional Volunteers. Folks who are snowboarding, cross country skiing, and ice skating, are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

The horse drawn carriage route will take riders past the various snow sculptures so that they may vote for their top three favorites. First, second, and third prize trophies will be awarded to three of the ten competing snow sculpting teams. The teams consist of Rutland Regional employees from the following services lines and hospital departments: Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, Community Health Team/Blueprint for Health, Accounts Payable, Medical Oncology, Rehab Services (OT, PT, and SLP), Risk Management Department of Quality Improvement, Diagnostic Imaging & Infusion Nursing, Rutland Heart Center, Surgical Services, and Revenue Cycle.

Some of the events will be weather permitting but it appears Mother Nature has already cooperated and there should be plenty of snow. For additional Winter Fest events happening around Rutland during the week of February 17-25 check out the published Winter Fest calendar in this issue or visit www.winterfestvt.com for more information.

We invite you to bring your family and friends to Rutland Regional’s Winter Fest event on Friday, February 24. All the fun starts at 4:30pm, and remember to dress for the weather!

For additional information or questions, please contact Mary Nemeth, Vice President of Support Services, [email protected] or Peg Bolgioni, Communications Specialist, [email protected]. Thank you!