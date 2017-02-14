 

Vermont Teddy Bear Raises Record Amount with Valentine’s Day Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Vermont

Feb. 14, 2017, 10:46 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Make-A-Wish Vermont
February 14, 2017

Contact:
Casey McMorrow
Development & Communications Manager
Make-A-Wish Vermont
802.864.9393
[email protected]

Burlington, VT – The Vermont Teddy Bear Company’s recently held Sweetheart Bear fundraiser has raised a record $7,000 to benefit Make-A-Wish® Vermont. The fundraiser consisted of auctioning a hand-stitched One-of-a-Kind Sweetheart Bear, with all profits from the winning bid being donated to Make-A-Wish Vermont. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Sweetheart Bear will help bring love and beauty on a special day.

“We’re so happy to be able to support Make-A-Wish Vermont with the profits from our Sweetheart Bear,” says Bill Shouldice, Vermont Teddy Bear CEO. “She is as special as every one of Vermont’s Wish Kids and teddy bears love to make dreams come true.”

Jamie Hathaway, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, says, “We’re so thankful for the consistent support of Vermont Teddy Bear. This donation will mean so much to a Vermont Wish Kid and their family. Thank you Vermont Teddy Bear for making wishes come true!”

