Vermont Department of Public Service Seeks Comments on Renewable Energy Programs

News Release — Vermont Department of Public Service

February 13, 2017

Contact:

Ed McNamara, Acting Deputy Commissioner

(802) 828-4007

[email protected]

Montpelier, VT –

The Department of Public Service is now writing a report about renewable energy programs and is seeking public input. This will be the first biennial report about the Renewable Energy Standard (RES) and Standard Offer (SO) programs. It will assess of the effectiveness of Vermont’s renewable energy programs, discuss energy efficiency, describe how renewable energy markets meet supply needs, define impacts on electric rates, and compare Vermont’s electric rates to the other New England states.

The Department welcomes comments that are about the implementation of the RES and SO programs, impact to electric rates, assessments of renewable markets, or any other topic of interest related to renewable programs. Descriptions of these programs can be found on the Public Service Board’s website at http://psb.vermont.gov/electric. The full text of the report requirements can be found at http://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/section/30/089/08005b (note that there are two different reports required in this statute; Section 8005b(c) outlines the requirements of the report the Department is currently preparing).

If you have comments, please submit them by e-mail to [email protected]. Include the phrase “Renewable Energy Report” in the subject line. You may also submit comments by writing to the Department at 112 State St., Montpelier VT 05602 or by calling the Consumer Affairs and Public Information Division at 1-800-622-4496. The deadline to submit comments is February 23, 2017.