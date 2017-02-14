United States Attorney’s Office for the District Of Vermont Announces Hiring Of Two New Criminal Attorneys

￼News Release — U.S. Attorney District of Vermont
February 9, 2017
United States Attorney Eric Miller announced today that John Boscia and Nate Burris have joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont as Assistant United States Attorneys in the Office’s Criminal Division. Mr. Boscia most recently served for three years as a litigator for the City of Boston Law Department. Mr. Burris, a Vermont native, joins the office after approximately six years prosecuting Boston area crimes with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
