 

UMass Percussion Ensemble to Perform at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center Feb. 25

News Release — Brattleboro Museum & Art Center
February 13, 2017

BRATTLEBORO, VT — The UMass Percussion Ensemble will perform at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) on Saturday, February 25 at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, free for BMAC members and youth 18 and under.

The concert includes eight works for various combinations of percussion instruments, including “Music for Pieces of Wood” by Steve Reich; “Angels” for nine triangles, by Vermont-based composer Stuart Saunders Smith; “The Lonelyness of Santa Claus” for two marimbas, by Swedish composer Fredrik Andersson; and compositions by Akira Miyoshi, Minoru Miki, Peter Klatzow, Per Nørgård, and Alejandro Viñao.

“We are in the business of nurturing contemporary creative expression,” said BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld. “Usually that’s in the form of visual art, but when we have the opportunity to present outstanding music and musicians in our galleries, we love to do that.”

The UMass Percussion Ensemble consists of undergraduate and graduate percussion students at UMass Amherst. The ensemble is directed by Ayano Kataoka, a percussionist known for her brilliant and dynamic technique as well as the unique elegance and artistry she brings to her performances. A leading proponent of contemporary repertoire, Kataoka has participated in several consortiums to commission new works for solo marimba or chamber ensemble.

The musicians performing at BMAC on February 25 include Christopher Cossuto, Lindsey Hartfelder, Casey Jones, Christopher Keeler, Seth Lampert, Dominic Mrakovcich, Maxwell Newman, Sean O’Rourke, Jonathan Schmidt, Mitch Tilghman, and Thomas Wilson.

The concert will be followed by a reception with the performers.

Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum’s galleries and gift shop are open every day except uesday, 11-5. Regular admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $4 for students. Members and children 18 and under are admitted free of charge. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit www.brattleboromuseum.org.

Major support for BMAC is provided by its members, the Vermont Arts Council, Allen Brothers Oil, C&S Wholesale Grocers, David Walter Goldsmith & Platinumsmith, the Four Columns Inn, People’s United Bank, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.

