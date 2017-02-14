Statement by Ellen Kahler about Passage of S.33 (Vermont’s Rozo McLaughlin Farm-to-School Program)

News Release — Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund

February 14, 2017

The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund (VSJF) is pleased to learn that the Senate passed S.33 — related to important changes to the Rozo McLaughlin Farm-to-School Program enabling statute this morning. This is very good news!

Passing S.33 is an important step towards supporting more rural economic development activity in the state, as most of the farms which sell or donate product into their local schools are located in rural parts of the state. Vermont’s Farm to School programs exist in all corners of the state and are a wonderful way to connect young Vermonters with locally sourced, nutritious food and for farmers to have another local marketplace for their products. Farm to School educates the next generation of Vermont’s food consumers by exposing youth to Vermont food and which will influence consumer behavior and buying habits in the years to come. This then sends a strong signal to the marketplace for more local food to be produced, distributed, and made available to Vermonters. As the administrators of the Farm to Plate Investment Program, the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund supports the passage of S.33 as a tangible, positive step towards creating a thriving economic and social future for Vermont.

With the many important changes and improvements being made to S.33, Vermont’s Rozo McLaughlin Farm to School Program will be the most ambitious and comprehensive in the country, setting two important goals: (1) engaging 75 percent of Vermont schools in an integrated food system education program that incorporates community-based learning; and (2) purchasing 50 percent of food from local or regional food sources by 2025. The hundreds of Vermonters – parents, teachers, school cafeteria workers, food service directors, youth, food producers and support organizations — who are engaged in Farm to School across the state are to be commended for their efforts and their leadership.