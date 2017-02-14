Natural Science Weekly Seminar Series at Lyndon State College through May 3

News Release — Lyndon State College

February 13, 2017

Contact:

Sylvia Plumb, Lyndon State College, 802.626.6459, [email protected]

Kent McFarland to Speak on Mercury at Higher Elevations

LYNDONVILLE, VT — Kent McFarland with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, will give a talk on mercury along elevational gradients as part of Lyndon State College’s Natural Science Weekly Seminar series. The talk takes place at 4:00 p.m. on February 15 in Room S-102 of the Thaddeus Fairbanks Science Wing at Lyndon State College.

The Wednesday seminars, free and open to the public, will be at that time and location each week. The talks continue through May 3.

Other talks in the series include:

February 22, Environmental History Through the Lens of Recent Environmental Literature: Larry Spencer, Plymouth State University

1 Mar 2017, Winter Break

March 8, Plants and heavy metals: Christine Palmer, Castleton University

March 15, Paleoindians and the Inland Sea: Jess Robinson, Vermont Division for Historic Preservation

March 22, Landscape Analysis and Community Engagement: Walter Poleman, University of Vermont

March 29, Wildlife Filmmaking: Matt Aeberhard, independent filmmaker

April 5, Spring Break

April 12, America’s Snake: The Rise and Fall of the Timber Rattlesnake: Ted Levin, author

April 19, Interactions between Sediment, Productivity, Water Chemistry, and Water Quality in Carbonate Lakes: Laura Grigg, Norwich University

April 26, Senior-student presentations

May 3, Go Botany: A 21st Century Tool for Anyone Interested in Plants: Elizabeth Farnsworth, Harvard Forest

Talks may change. For the most updated schedule, go to http://lsc-natural.weebly.com/weekly-seminar.html