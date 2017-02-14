‘K2 and the Invisible Footmen’ and ‘Flying Dagger’ Screenings at Lyndon State College

News Release — Lyndon State College

February 14, 2017

LYNDONVILLE, VT — “K2 and the Invisible Footmen,” a film about the guides who climb the Earth’s second-highest mountain, will be screened at 8:00 p.m. on February 19 as part of a double feature film screening at Lyndon State College. The second film, “Flying Dagger,” covers Jeb Corliss’s wingsuit jump on China’s Mount Jianglanshan. “Flying Dagger” begins at 9:00 p.m. Both screenings take place in the Alexander Twilight Theatre and are free and open to the public.

“K2 and the Invisible Footmen” chronicles the lives of Pakistani porters and Nepalese Sherpas who climb K2 on the border between Pakistan and China.

“Flying Dagger” is about Jeb Corliss, the world’s most-recognized wingsuit pilot. In January 2012, Corliss miraculously survived a terminal velocity wingsuit accident at Table Mountain, South Africa. Because of his accident, Corliss endured painful operations and physiotherapy in order to get to his next mission: to fly through a narrow crack in the Jianglang Mountains in China’s Zhejian Province, which is only 60 feet (18m) wide at the top and 15 feet (4.5m) at the bottom. “Flying Dagger” gives an up-close and personal insight into the career and achievements of Corliss in the lead up to this spectacular flight. This film is an inspiring story about redemption, a man’s journey to face his demons, to fulfill his dreams and strong determination to make them a reality.

The double feature is part of Lyndon State College’s Lecture and Arts Series.

