 

‘K2 and the Invisible Footmen’ and ‘Flying Dagger’ Screenings at Lyndon State College

Feb. 14, 2017, 11:08 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Lyndon State College
February 14, 2017

Contact:
Sylvia Plumb, Executive Director of Communications, Lyndon State College, 802.626.6459, [email protected]

LYNDONVILLE, VT — “K2 and the Invisible Footmen,” a film about the guides who climb the Earth’s second-highest mountain, will be screened at 8:00 p.m. on February 19 as part of a double feature film screening at Lyndon State College. The second film, “Flying Dagger,” covers Jeb Corliss’s wingsuit jump on China’s Mount Jianglanshan. “Flying Dagger” begins at 9:00 p.m. Both screenings take place in the Alexander Twilight Theatre and are free and open to the public.

“K2 and the Invisible Footmen” chronicles the lives of Pakistani porters and Nepalese Sherpas who climb K2 on the border between Pakistan and China.

“Flying Dagger” is about Jeb Corliss, the world’s most-recognized wingsuit pilot. In January 2012, Corliss miraculously survived a terminal velocity wingsuit accident at Table Mountain, South Africa. Because of his accident, Corliss endured painful operations and physiotherapy in order to get to his next mission: to fly through a narrow crack in the Jianglang Mountains in China’s Zhejian Province, which is only 60 feet (18m) wide at the top and 15 feet (4.5m) at the bottom. “Flying Dagger” gives an up-close and personal insight into the career and achievements of Corliss in the lead up to this spectacular flight. This film is an inspiring story about redemption, a man’s journey to face his demons, to fulfill his dreams and strong determination to make them a reality.

The double feature is part of Lyndon State College’s Lecture and Arts Series.

Learn more: LyndonState.edu

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "‘K2 and the Invisible Footmen’ and ‘Flying Dagger&#..."