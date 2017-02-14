Green Mountain Transit Benefit for Canal Street Veterans Housing

￼News Release — Green Mountain Transit

Feb. 13, 2017

Contact:

Mark Sousa, Interim General Manager

(802) 540-0089

[email protected]

Vermont | February 13, 2017 – During the week of February 13, Green Mountain Transit will be collecting items at our new Downtown Transit Center and administrative offices in Burlington, Berlin, and St. Albans to donate to Canal Street Veterans Housing.

Canal Street Veterans Housing is an innovative approach to veterans’ assistance that COTS hopes will serve as a national example – creative housing, not shelter, for formerly homeless veterans. The program provides veterans with time to transition back into the community, allowing participants to stay up to 24 months with their families.

GMT is excited to further our mission of positively enhancing the quality of life for the communities we serve. On Friday, February 17, 2017, for every bus pass sold at the Downtown Transit Center, GMT will make an equivalent donation to Canal Street Veterans Housing. GMT will offer a free round-trip on local buses (must have passes from the ticket booth) to passengers who donate an item.

“Green Mountain Transit provides vital transportation to local communities daily,” says Interim General Manager, Mark Sousa, “ When the opportunity arose to go a step further, we jumped at the chance.”

Most Wanted Items: Bus passes (10-Ride and Monthly) / New hats and gloves for adults / New bath linens / New bedding (pillows, twin and full sheets and blankets) / Gift cards for basic needs (groceries, clothing, pharmacy, gas) / New unopened toiletries / New unopened cleaning products / Powered infant formula. For a complete list, please visit RideGMT.com.

