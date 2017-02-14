Five New Hospital Board of Trustee Appointments To The University of Vermont Health Network

News Release — UVM Health Network

February 13, 2017

Contact:

Mike Noble

(802) 847-2886

BURLINGTON, VT – The University of Vermont Health Network announces five new Board of Trustees appointments, whose four-year terms became effective January 1, 2017. They replace five members of the 17-member board whose terms ended at the close of 2016.

Timothy Davis

Timothy Davis is a past managing director of Fresh Tracks Capital, a Vermont-based venture capital firm investing in early stage companies and private equity transactions in Vermont. He now serves as an advisor to the fund. Prior to his current position, Davis spent 35 years as president/CEO of technology-based manufacturing companies including startups, turnarounds and restructures. Industries include microelectronics, fiber optics and advanced materials. Davis continues as a member of the University of Vermont Medical Center Board of Trustees. He also serves on the Network Finance Committee and as chair of the Investment Committee.

Virginia Hood

Virginia L. Hood, MBBS, MPH, MACP, FRACP, FRCP Edin, is a professor of Medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont and a nephrologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She is president emerita of the American College of Physicians (ACP), a past chair of the ACP Ethics, Professionalism and Human Rights committee and the International Council and served on their Board of Regents and Advisory Council for Patient Partnerships in Health Care. Dr. Hood also serves on the University of Vermont Medical Center Board of Trustees.

William Owens

William Owens is a partner at Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher & Trombley, PLLC, in Plattsburgh, NY following five years of service as the US House of Representative for New York’s 21st District. He served on the Agriculture Committee, Armed Services Committee, Homeland Security Committee, Small Business Committee, and the House Appropriations Committee including the Subcommittee on Defense and the Subcommittee on Homeland Security. He is also a senior advisor to Dentons, a multinational law firm, in its Washington, D.C., and Albany, NY offices as a member of the Public Policy Group. Owens also serves as a Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program panel member for the New York State Department of Health. Prior to serving in the U.S. House, Owens was in private practice in Plattsburgh for thirty years.

Robert Laskowski, M.D.

Robert Laskowski, M.D., is principal of Laskowski Advisors, a consultancy focused on assisting health care organizations innovate through understanding value as seen by patients and their families. Additionally, he is a professor of Clinical Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, and an adjunct professor of Health Sciences, University of Delaware. Recently retired as CEO of Christiana Care Health System, Wilmington, DE, he helped that organization achieve national recognition as a top health care system. Dr. Laskowski has also served as chair of the Board of Directors of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Robert Perkins

Robert Perkins is a retired executive with the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) who has been a member of the UVM Health Network – Adirondack Region Board of Trustees, the organization that is the parent organization overseeing Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh, NY, Elizabethtown Community Hospital (ECH), Elizabethtown, NY, and Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, NY. Perkins also serves on the ECH Board of Trustees. He is returning to the UVM Health Network Board and will be a member of its Governance Committee.