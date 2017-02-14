Chittenden County ECOS Partnership Releases 2016 Annual Report: The State of Chittenden County

News Release — Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission

February 13, 2017

Emma Vaughn, Communications Manager

Chittenden County RPC

Winooski, VT – The Chittenden County ECOS Partnership has released its 2016 ECOS Annual Report and online data Scorecard. For the second year in a row, the Annual Report is an infographic that visually displays some of the most interesting trends and notable accomplishments from 2016 relating to people, place, and prosperity in Chittenden County.

The ECOS Annual Report summarizes progress toward the goals set in the 2013 Chittenden County ECOS Plan, the combined Regional Plan, Metropolitan Transportation Plan and Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Chittenden County. The ECOS Plan includes 17 broad goals in four categories: Natural Systems, Social Community, Economy, and Built Environment. ECOS stands for Environment, Community, Opportunity, Sustainability.

To track progress made toward ECOS goals, the ECOS Partnership monitors 90+ indicators over the course of the year. The indicators are drawn from the most reliable statistics, objectively based on substantial research, and intended to be understood by broad audiences.

“Using the best available data to annually monitor our progress toward the goals set in the ECOS Plan allows municipalities, regional and state agencies, businesses, and non-profits to focus resources on the areas that could benefit most,” said Chris Roy, Chair of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors. “It’s an important step in building on previous successes and planning for a healthy, inclusive, and prosperous Chittenden County.”

Relating to the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission’s land use and transportation areas of focus, notable trends from the 2016 ECOS Annual Report include:

For the fifth year in a row, Chittenden County has met or exceeded its goal for 80% of residential development occurring in areas planned for growth, with an average of 83% between 2010 and 2015.

In 2015, all three measured transportation modes moved in the right direction: Walking and biking increased by 0.1%, transit use increased by 0.4%, and driving alone decreased by 0.1%.

All data informing the Annual Report is found in the ECOS Scorecard, an interactive online platform that promotes easy access to the indicators that measure how Chittenden County is doing. To access the online platform and track how Chittenden County is doing year to year on a wide variety of topic areas, visit ecosproject.com.

Following the adoption of the ECOS Plan in 2013, the ECOS Partnership formed to keep the focus on implementation. The Partnership includes the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, the City of Burlington, Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Northwest Vermont, University of Vermont, University of Vermont Medical Center, and the Vermont Department of Health. The Partners remain committed to working together to build upon collaborative successes and address areas of concern.

For more information, please contact Emma Vaughn, CCRPC Communications Manager: