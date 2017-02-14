Bryan Pfeiffer Presents Birds, Butterflies, Backyards and Beyond

News Release — The Nature Museum

CHESTER, VT— Bryan Pfeiffer, biologist, field naturalist and writer, will present “Birds, Butterflies, Backyards and Beyond,” a fresh view of the wild on Thursday, March 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Newsbank Conference Center, 352 Main Street, Chester, VT. With vivid images from nature and tales from the frontiers of wildlife science, Pfeiffer will offer practical advice for creating wildlife habitat in our own backyards and developing a wildlife ethic on a warming planet.

The American backyard is a crucible of culture and nature. The backyard is a destination and a retreat for humans and wildlife. There’s so much more to enjoy in your backyard beyond relaxing, recreating, barbecuing, entertaining and playing. You’ll discover the odd and shocking wildlife that hops, flies or just sits there as the rest of us go about our lives.

A writer and field biologist, Bryan explores the wild places where people and nature converge. His essays have appeared in The New York Times, Aeon Magazine, Orion, Northern Woodlands, Field & Stream and many other places. When he’s not chasing nature, Bryan teaches writing to graduate students in the natural sciences at the University of Vermont. Otherwise he has been (or still is) a bread baker, a pot washer, a firefighter, a nature guide, a videographer, a beat reporter and a consulting biologist chasing birds and insects. Find Bryan among friends a the diner in Montpelier, Vermont, or online at www.bryanpfeiffer.com.

This event is recommended for adults and children over 10. Early bird tickets for $8 are available until two days before the event. After this, tickets can be purchased on-line for $10 or at the door until sold out. To register or for more information, please go to: www.nature-museum.org.

The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vermont is a regional resource for nature, science and environmental education in Southern Vermont. As a non-profit organization, The Nature Museum provides information and creates experiences that engage and enlighten audiences of all ages and inspires stewardship of the natural world. Find more information about The Nature Museum on its Facebook page and at its website: www.nature-museum.org.

