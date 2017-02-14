Bennington Area’s Spring into Restaurant Week $20.17 Starts Feb. 25

News Release — Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce

February, 14 2017

Contact:

Matt Harrington, Executive Director

Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce

802.447.3311

[email protected]

(Bennington, VT) –– Restaurant Week returns to the Bennington Area on Saturday, February 25th. This week-long delight is an initiative the area Chamber has launched to help local restaurants and dining establishments boost extra foot traffic and sales during the early spring season. Patrons can visit any participating Chamber member restaurant from Saturday, February 25 through Saturday, March 14 and enjoy a delicious meal for a deal!

“With the success of last year’s two Restaurant Weeks, we are excited to announce another year of this great tradition,” Matt Harrington, Executive Director of the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce stated. “Listening to our owners and operators of our dining establishments we made this one a little earlier as to avoid the Easter holiday but also encourage patrons during the still wintery months to get out and support their local restaurants!”

Harrington continued, “As was with the spring Restaurant Week last year, we will be celebrating the new year with a $20.17 deal that we’ve asked all participating restaurants to prepare meals around. From talking to most of them I think you’ll see 3-course meals for that amount or a two-for-one deal from some of the smaller establishments. As an added incentive we are asking patrons that have a meal at any of the establishments to stop by our offices at 100 Veteran’s Memorial Drive with a proof of purchase receipt and they will be entered into our prize giveaway drawings which includes restaurant gift cards. Also watch the social channels as we ran some contests on Facebook and Instagram last season too. All participants and deals will be located on our website at www.Bennington.com/restaurantweek and through our various social media both before and during the week.

The signature sponsor for the event is The Bank of Bennington.